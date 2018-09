Spotted: Wildlife, warnings and dawn on the Dish

The clouds were pretty going up the Big Dish pathway this morning shortly after dawn. A warning sign at the gate alerted walkers and joggers of recent mountain lion sightings and the high fire danger.

The only creature spotted today was a young buck that scampered down the hill and across the pathway.

Of note to Dish regulars: The opening hour shifts to 7:00 am on October 1, according to the sign at the gate.