Menlo Park City School District hosts speaker series beginning Oct. 3

Menlo Park City School District offers a speaker series, featuring excellent, well-known speakers and timely topics. The community is invited to attend any of these free events at Hillview Middle School, 1100 Elder Avenue, Menlo Park.

The events include refreshments, and free childcare for potty trained children. The first event is Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 pm with the topic “Promoting Math Mindsets: Helping Your Child Love and Achieve Highly in Mathematics.” The complete schedule is available online.