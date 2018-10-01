Annual Pancake Breakfast at Menlo Park Fire District headquarters set for Oct. 6

The Annual Pancake Breakfast, benefitting the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, will be held on Saturday, October 6, at the Menlo Park Fire District Headquarters (300 Middlefield Road).

This family-friendly community event is co-sponsored by the Junior League of Palo Alto•Mid Peninsula, Inc. (JLPA•MP), the Menlo Park Firefighters Association and the Stanford Park Hotel. The Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation is a nonprofit organization built to enhance the quality of life for burn survivors and promote burn prevention .

Volunteers will be flipping pancakes and serving breakfast at the Menlo Park fire station from 7:30 am to 11:00 am. Advance ticket purchase is not required, but a suggested donation of $10 per adult and $5 per child is requested.

“The Pancake Breakfast and open house at the fire station is a family favorite every year,” said Fire Marshal Jon Johnston of the Menlo Park Fire District. “It’s a pleasure to partner with the Junior League and other local community organizations to raise money for this worthy cause.”

Last year’s breakfast raised approximately $10,000 for the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation and organizers hope to top that number this year.

Photo from 2017 pancake breakfast by Frances Freyberg (c) 2017