“Impressions of Indonesia” is featured exhibit at Portola Art Gallery in October

“Impressions of Indonesia,” watercolor paintings by Yvonne Newhouse of San Mateo, is the featured exhibit at the Portola Art Gallery in October. A reception for the artist will be held on Saturday, October 13, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

The exhibit includes scenes from her travels earlier this year. Although the paintings were completed in the studio, the essence of the adventure was retained — traveling in a wooden river boat and observing endemic birds and animals in their jungle habitat.

Made up of thousands of volcanic islands and hundreds of ethnic groups, Indonesia was on the early Spice Island trade route. Diverse groups of traders shared their beliefs, cuisine and lifestyle with the island nation. Today, their market culture displays a large variety of fruits, foods, and wares reflective of their colorful past.

The Portola Art Gallery is located at Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park.

“Borobudur (24×24”, watercolor, 2018) is one of the featured artworks in Yvonne Newhouse’s October exhibit “Impressions of Indonesia” at the Portola Art Gallery.