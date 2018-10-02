Willow Road at Highway 101 slated for closure the weekend of Oct. 5-7

Willow Road at 101 in Menlo Park will be completely closed, including the on- and off-ramps, starting Friday, October 5, at 10:00 pm until Monday, October 8 at 4:00 am. Ramps will reopen at 6:00 am on Monday.

This closure will not occur during regular commute traffic, only weekend hours and only on Willow Road. The freeway will be open during this time. All access to local roads and driveways will remain open. The closure is only at the interchange, so between Newbridge Street and Bay Road, but access to and from local streets and driveways will remain open.

This closure is to allow the Caltrans construction team to move the open lanes from the existing bridge in the middle (where the traffic lanes are today) to the new bridge sections on the outside (the portions they have been constructing for the past six months). The full closure of Willow Road is needed so the Caltrans construction crews can connect the ramps and both approaches of Willow Road to the new bridge segments. Detours will be in place to direct vehicles to Marsh or University using Bayfront and Middlefield.

Upon reopening of Willow Road, a new pedestrian access sidewalk will also be opened and pedestrians will be allowed to cross the bridge again. The shuttle service currently in operation will be discontinued on Wednesday, October 10, 2018.