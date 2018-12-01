KITKA Women’s Vocal Ensemble at St. Bede’s on Dec. 2

KITKA Women’s Vocal Ensemble performs Wintersongs on Sunday, Dec. 2 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at St. Bede’s Episcpal Church (2650 Sand Hill Rd.). Ticket from $15 to $45 are available online, or at the door.

Kitka has researched and discovered a treasure-trove of seasonal music from a wide variety of Eastern European ethnic and spiritual traditions. Wintersongs showcases material ranging from rousing Slavic folk carols to lush, meditative Eastern Orthodox sacred choral works, from mesmerizing pre-Christian incantations for the longest nights of the year to Yiddish chants for Chanukah to original new pieces inspired by the beauty and mystery of wintertime.

Now celebrating its 40th Anniversary season, Kitka, which means “bouquet” in Bulgarian and Macedonian, began as a grassroots group of singers from diverse ethnic and musical backgrounds who shared a passion for the stunning dissonances, asymmetric rhythms, intricate ornamentation, and resonant strength of traditional Eastern European women’s vocal music. Since its informal beginnings, the group has evolved into an internationally-recognized professional ensemble known for its artistry, versatility, and mastery of the demanding techniques of Balkan and Slavic vocal styling.