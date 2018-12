Menlo Park residents get in the holiday spirit with tree lighting festivities

The City of Menlo Park officially kicked off the holiday season last night with the tree lighting at Fremont Park.

Santa was on hand to talk to the youngsters along with reading The Night Before Christmas.

The assembled crowd enjoyed carolers along with a visit from (we assume) the Snow King and Queen.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was there to capture the action.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2018