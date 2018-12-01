Menlo Park was the recipient of surprise showers today

Checking the weather forecast this morning, some of us boldy decided to start walking downtown around 9:30 this morning, convinced by not one but two weather websites that the rain was over. Our partner said, “You can never trust forecasts.” He was so right. All to say we got drenched.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “The rain certainly came and went and came and went. What a great day!! We had another .2”. That made .3” for the day and 3” season to date.

“Not bad for a day with questionable possibility at times. Keep in mind on December 1, 2017, the rain total for the season was 3.25”, but then zero rain fell until December 20, 2017. Maybe December 2018 will see us surge ahead of last year.”

Blue skies were the norm when we were homeward bound. But there was a blanket of leaves underfoot.

Photo by Linda Hubbard Gulker (c) 2018