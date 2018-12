Showers end this morning with a good downpour

The continuing overnight showers yielded to scattered clouds and patches of blue this morning, but not before one last heavy downpour shortly before 8:00 am. Not including that final drenching, InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ reported another .1″ in his gauge, making it 2.8″ year to date. Early morning dog walkers found a good selection of puddles.