Spotted: Kids and carolers at Russian Orthodox Christmas bazaar in Menlo Park

While the off again/on again put a bit of a damper on the numerous outdoor Christmas festivals held in Menlo Park today, it didn’t dissuade these youngster from examining a wooden boat at the bazaar held at the Nativity of the Holy Virgin Mary today on Crane Street in Menlo Park. A group of carolers provided the musical background.

Historical note: This church building was originally part of Trinity Church in Menlo Park and moved to is current location in 1957.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2018