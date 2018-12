Frosty’s Magic Hat comes to Belle Haven branch of the library on Dec. 4

Tony Borders uses puppets, magic, and ventriloquism to make Frosty come alive in this show about a talking snowman and his friends.

This free event, which will take place on Dec. 4 at 3:30 pm at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library, is funded by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.