Two artists showcased at Portola Art Gallery in December and January

From Dec. 1 to January 31, the Portola Art Gallery is presenting Artistic Journeys, a joint exhibition by Inna Cherneykina and Jan Prisco. The exhibition of oil and pastel paintings includes colorful still life and landscape scenes from the artists’ collections.

Inna Cherneykina, of Foster City, is a painter and 3D game artist. Art for her is an exploration of the intricate interplay between the world and human mind in its most beautiful form. The still life compositions and landscapes she paints are reflections of this enigmatic entanglement of mind and reality. They fuse together the real world, her vision of the world and her emotions brought to life by beautiful flowers or by gorgeous sunsets.

Jan Prisco is an award-winning pastel and oil painter. She is best know for her vibrant, colorful paintings of local scenes, from San Francisco to the Monterey Peninsula. In addition to exhibiting her work at Portola Art Gallery in Menlo Park, Jan teaches other artists at Filoli and several other locations.

A reception for the artists will be held on Saturday, December 8, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Portola Art Gallery is located in the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park.

View from Poplar Beach (Jan Prisco, 9×12″, pastel, 2018) top; Autumn (Inna Cherneykina, 12×16″, oil, 2018) i