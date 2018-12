Fr. Nathan Castle will appear at Vallombrosa Center on Dec. 7

Best-selling author of Afterlife Interrupted, Fr. Nathan Castle, OP, will be at Vallombrosa Center (250 Oak Grove Avenue, Menlo Park) to talk about his fascinating work on afterlife communication and helping souls cross over.

Afterlife Interrupted has broken single day sales on Amazon for multiple categories. The event will feature a gourmet dinner followed by a fireside chat with Nathan.

The cost is $40 (does not include book). Call 650-325-5614 or register online.