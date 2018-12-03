Holiday train brings Santa and Mrs. Claus to Menlo Park

Caltrain’s Holiday Train made its annual appearance in Menlo Park last night to the delight of the families who turned out in the chilly weather.

Presented by the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, this is the Holiday Train’s 17th year.

Attendees were invited to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate via the U.S Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots and The Salvation Army’s Season of Giving programs to help local families.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was there to capture the action.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2018