M-A student Anna Quinlan wins 2018 Congressional App Challenge

Anna Quinlan of Menlo Atherton High School (pictured right) won the 2018 Congressional App Challenge sponsored by Congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo (D-CA) (pictured left). Anna’s app, A Smarter Insulin Pump, assists diabetics with maintaining normal blood glucose levels 24/7.

While other products exist on the market to track and notify, A Smarter Insulin Pump integrates more personalized data such as food intake and notification tools to make it easier to manage the symptoms of diabetes.

“Anna Quinlan developed this innovative app after hearing the complaints of a diabetic friend whose insulin pump didn’t alert her of her low glucose levels,” said Rep. Eshoo. “This app is practical and will help so many manage their diabetes. Bravo to Anna Quinlan and every participant who demonstrated great know-how, tech savvy and enormous potential.”

Congresswoman Eshoo is a founding Co-Chair of the Congressional App Challenge. Established by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2013, this bipartisan competition is part of a nationwide event that invites high school students from all participating congressional districts to compete by creating and exhibiting their software application, or “app,” for mobile, tablet, or computer devices on a platform of their choice. It is designed to promote innovation and engagement in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education fields.

Apps are judged based on the following criteria: quality of the idea, including creativity and originality; implementation of the idea, including user experience and design; and demonstrated excellence of coding and programming skills.

The winner from the 18th Congressional District was chosen by an independent panel of expert judges. Each winner of the Congressional App Challenge will receive $250 in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Credits, and their app will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building and on House.gov.