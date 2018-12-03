State Senator Jerry Hill visits Encinal Elementary School in Atherton

The Honorable Jerry Hill, 13th Senatorial District, visited Encinal Elementary School in the Menlo Park City School District last Friday morning to present a resolution commending Encinal on its selection as a 2018 California Distinguished School with an Exemplary Visual & Performing Arts Award, on behalf of himself and the Honorable Marc Berman, 24th Assembly District.

Senator Hill joined the morning festivities at Encinal’s Team Time, observing and taking part in the group dance before making brief remarks to the gathering of students, teachers, and parents. Senator Hill thanked Principal Sharon Burns and all the teachers, and reminded students to be especially grateful to their parents and grandparents for all the support in their learning.

He congratulated the school for not only its repeat recognition as a Distinguished School, but its designation with the Exemplary Visual and Performing Arts Awards, noting that only 20 schools in the entire state earned that special title. He reminded the community that learning creativity serves the students well by preparing them with skills they will need throughput their lives, and a strong arts program also benefits future generations of students.