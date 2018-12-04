37th annual Gryphon Carolers Holiday Concert set for Dec. 9 in Woodside

The Gryphon Carolers annual annual holiday concert, set for Dec. 9, marks the group’s 37th year. It will be held at Woodside Village Church (3154 Woodside Rd., Woodside).

With highlights of music from all over the world, the Gryphon All-star band and the Gryphon Carolers bring an experience that is not to be missed. This year’s concert will feature unique vocal and band arrangements by Menlo Park resident Ed Johnson and Carol McComb with a 30-voice choir and intimate band arrangements that will stir your heart one moment and make you laugh out loud the next.

Tickets are available online.