“A Scottish Christmas” performed by Silicon Valley Pipe Band on Dec. 8

The Silicon Valley Pipe Band will be performing its annual Christmas Concert on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Trinity Church (330 Ravenswood Ave.) in Menlo Park.

This is a popular concert; arrive early for best seating and allow time for parking. Refreshments will be served at a reception after the concert.

Admission is free but donations gratefully accepted.

Founded in 1980, the Silicon Valley Pipe Band (SVPB), previously the Stewart Tartan Pipe Band, is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization created to educate the general public in piping, drumming, dance, and other art forms associated with Scottish and Celtic culture.