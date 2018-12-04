A.Space holds holiday open house on Dec. 6

A.Space owner Jill Layman emailed InMenlo to let us know the community is invited to stop by a Holiday Open House this Thursday evening, Dec. 6 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.

“We just recently added home furnishings and accessories to the mix,” she wrote “You might know of Stephanie Kolkka and her KOLKKA line of hand-forged metal furniture; Stephanie ran Brick Monkey in Redwood City for years. So, our Holiday party will celebrate our new “Design Gallery” approach. Both Stephanie and John Kolkka will be there.”

A.Space is located at 773 Santa Cruz Ave. in downtown Menlo Park.