Woodside Village Band to perform Winter Concerts on December 8 and 15

On December 8, the Woodside Village Band will play a selection of Christmas music at the Woodside Village Church at 3154 Woodside Road in Woodside. Among the composers featured will be Peter Tchaikovsky (Scenes from The Nutcracker), Irving Berlin, Leroy Anderson, and John Williams (Highlights from Harry Potter). Admission is free.

The same selection will be played on December 15 at Filoli Center in Woodside. There is no charge for the concert, but there is a general admission charge by Filoli.

The Woodside Village Band is composed of amateur musicians from the communities of the San Francisco Peninsula. Yessica Gallagher is the Conductor. The group was organized in 1988 with the goal of bringing the music of the wind ensemble and the concert band to the local community.

It meets weekly to rehearse music for concerts which are performed every few months at indoor or outdoor venues. Membership is open to all interested musicians, who do not need to be residents of the town of Woodside. For information, email: woodsidevillageband@gmail.com.