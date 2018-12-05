Charged Particles at First Friday in Woodside on Dec. 7

Come to this month’s First Friday in Woodside for a charged event at 7:00 pm! The Woodside Arts and Culture Committee bring to you the Bay Area’s favorite trio that plays funky Latin jazz, the Charged Particles.

The Trio is now in its 27th year of making music. Pianist Murray Low, bassist Aaron Germain, and drummer Jon Krosnick have toured recently in Indonesia, Canada (twice), and England (twice), and their upcoming tours will include Italy, Switzerland, and Austria, in addition to performances all over California.

Downbeat Magazine called the band “something special” and “inventive, invigorating, mesmerizing, beautiful, virtuosic, and lyrical.” Jazz Times magazine said they’re “an enormously talented trio”. Come to listen to these masters at work.

The First Friday events are complimentary and light refreshments are served. Come a bit early at 6:45 pm to secure a seat!