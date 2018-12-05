Family Holiday Tree and Gift Tag Workshop on Dec. 8

Bring the family to create and decorate a mini 3-D paper tree, and to design unique gift tags and cards! All craft materials provided.
The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 10:30 am to noon. Registration required. For ages 4 and up; adults are invited to participate, but must be accompanied by a child.
Please arrive on time. Project instructions will be given at the beginning and late attendees may not be admitted.
This event is made possible by the generosity of the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.
