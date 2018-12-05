In Memoriam: President George H.W. Bush fondly remembered by local family

When President George H.W. Bush died last Friday, Atherton resident Laura Daschbach Pitchford quickly remembered the photo of her parents, Lenore and Howard Daschbach, with George and Barbara Bush along with Jeb Bush and his wife.

Laura emails: “Mom and Dad stayed the night with them at the Naples home of Dad’s childhood best friends, Jack and Rhodora Donahue, who were big supporters of the Jeb Bush campaign.

“My great friend, Peter Robinson, wrote the “Tear down this wall, Mr. G” speech for Ronald Regan and also wrote speeches for George.”

Peter, now a Fellow at the Hoover Institute at Stanford, took pen in had again, writing what he called “the gracious toughness of my old boss” for the New York Post.