Measurable rain overnight in Menlo Park

The rain that fell overnight in Menlo Park, continued in the morning hours with scattered showers, which are forecast to be over by noon.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “I welcomed .4” on my rain gauge at 7:00 am today, making it 3.4” season-to-date.

Contributing photographer Robb Most captured some of the the lingering moisture.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2018