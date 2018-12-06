Artist Linda Cosgrove defines contemporary surrealism with exhibit at Art Ventures Gallery in Menlo Park

It is said that “dead men tell no tales,” but Linda Cosgrove’s study of the Old Masters and their techniques has become the foundation for her art in carrying forward their tradition of fine detail, sense of light and touch that separates them from more contemporary applications.

Linda Cosgrove arrived in San Francisco in 1976 after her university studies. She is surrounded by her important collection of rare European and Latin American artifacts – artifacts that often appear in her paintings. Her surrealist works in oil are acclaimed for reviving the medieval practice of oil-on-copper, and create a synthesis of Renaissance-inspired pieces with a strong hint of dark humor. The further one ventures into her work, the more visible is the differentiation.

Cosgrove’s art is featured in collections throughout Europe, the Americas and the Caribbean. She has been featured in many prestigious shows, including the New York Armory International Exhibit in which she was featured as one of the exhibition highlights, in the company of renowned artists including Durer, Rembrandt and David Hockney.

Talking about art with Linda is a fascinating journey of historical influence around the world. She has studied the greats and defines her creative process as a simple idea that comes into her mind. Her sense of humor can be found in almost all of her works as well as her tribute to the oil surrealist movement of the past. There’s a little bit of Dali, Picasso, Cornell, and Ernst in all of her work. With appreciation of the history of great artists, her work has defined a new movement for surrealism which had it’s strongest impact in the 20’s and 30’s of the twentieth century.

Cosgrove’s art will be on display at Art Ventures Gallery through January 7th with the artist reception planned for December 8 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm.

Art Ventures Gallery is located at 888 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park.