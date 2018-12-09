It’s a holiday season Feel Good Friday at M-A

InMenlo contributing photographer Lena Kalotihos, who is a junior at Menlo-Atherton High School captured some of the seasonal fun at last week’s Feel Good Friday. She emails:

“There was cooking decorating going on in the PAC (top photo). Our ILS (integrated learning skills) kids, or as others know them, the kids from Pride Pals (a student-run club where the kids get to interact more closely with the rest of the student body), also participated. They all made Christmas ornaments to sell on the green (right).

“Other activities included mindful meditation, mindful coloring, tea time/table games/crocheting, and a basketball game in the gym.

“Feel Good Friday happens once a quarter and allows for an extended lunch, which in this case a lot of students took advantage of because finals are in less than two weeks. Mostly students have a little fun and relax before the stress of finals kicks in.”

Photos by Lena Kalotihos (c) 2018