Menlo Chorus presents “Christmas Old and New” on Dec. 15

Listen to the Menlo Chorus on December 15, at 7:30 pm performing Christmas Old and New. The free concert will take place at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1095 Cloud Avenue, Menlo Park.

The Menlo Chorus is a community choral organization, sponsored by the City of Menlo Park. The chorus rehearses a wide variety of music and performs at least two concerts per year.