PAHS Holiday Party/Fundraiser at Café Zoë on Dec. 15

Join Palo Alto Humane Society (PAHS) as we celebrate the holiday season with readings of our newly published children’s storybook Saving Travis. Meet the author and the canine heroes and take home a copy of the book.

There will be delicious food (provided by Café Zoë) and treats for your canine companion. Enter our raffle to win a great prize! And stop by our photo booth for special Santa photos — two-legged (children and folks) and four-legged (dogs and their people) subjects are welcome!

Proceeds will benefit PAHS’ veterinary help programs. The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 15, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Café Zoë, 1929 Menalto Avenue, Menlo Park