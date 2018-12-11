Bomb threat at Facebook in Menlo Park reported but quickly cleared

At 4:32 pm today (12/11), Menlo Park Police communications center received a call from the New York Police Department Crime Stoppers Unit that they received an anonymous tip of a bomb threat at a Facebook facility located at 200 Jefferson Dr. in Menlo Park.

Facebook management, as a precaution, requested buildings in the surrounding area be evacuated. Menlo Park Police Department assisted in the evacuation, secured a perimeter around the building, and traffic was temporarily diverted around the area.

The San Mateo County bomb unit was dispatched with explosive detection dogs that conducted a sweep of the building and found no suspicious packages or devices.