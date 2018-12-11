Spotted: Minnie the therapy dog visiting students at Encinal School

It was a very happy Monday morning yesterday in Menlo Park City School District when six-year-old poodle Minnie visited the special education program at Encinal School. Leonor Delgado and Arlene Esquivias of the Humane Society’s Animals Everywhere program brought Minnie to the classroom.

Minnie is a certified therapy dog specially trained to work with medically-fragile children and has lots of experience visiting children’s hospitals. The district’s team of special education teachers and para-educators set up the visit, and the Humane Society reports that Minnie and her human friends had just as a great a time as the children.

More partnerships with the Palo Alto Humane Society is in the works across the district.

Photos courtesy of Stephanie Sheridan