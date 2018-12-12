Meet reptiles and amphibians at Belle Haven branch of library on Dec. 16

Educators from Sulphur Creek Nature Center in Hayward will introduce some of their resident reptiles and amphibians at the Belle Haven branch of the Menlo Park Library on Dec. 16 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. You’ll learn about their natural history and ecology, as well as life cycles, predators and prey, habitats, locomotion, and defense mechanisms.

This program is great for kids in grades K-6, but space is limited. Please register in advance by visiting, phoning, or emailing the library (jrquinonez@menlopark.org). Due to high demand, preregistered spaces not claimed before 1:00 p.m. will be given to standby visitors.

This free event is funded by the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

About Sulphur Creek Nature Center

Sulphur Creek Nature Center is a wildlife rehabilitation and education facility situated in a serene 10-acre canyon near downtown Hayward. Each year, the center focuses on preserving the wildlife of today by caring for over 900 injured and orphaned wild animals while working to preserve the wildlife of tomorrow through over 1000 educational programs.