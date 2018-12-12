Menlo Park residents to take part in vigil to mark 6th anniversary of Sandy Hook school shooting

Menlo Park residents Paola Maciocia, Yvonne Murray and Leah Elkins are on the leadership team of the Peninsula Moms Demand Action group. Along with other members of this local gun violence prevention organization, and in partnership with several other organizations which care about this issue, they have organized a vigil to mark the sixth anniversary of the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

In the six years since that shooting took the lives of 20 kindergarteners and six staff, 600,000 more people have been killed or injured by guns in this country.

Everyone is invited to join this interfaith, healing event to honor and remember these victims. There will be speakers including Assemblyman Marc Berman and Stanford doctor Dean Winslow of SAFE (Scrubs Addressing the Firearm Epidemic) and music from Bobby Jo Valentine

The vigil takes place at Lytton Plaza in downtown Palo Alto on Sunday, 12/16, from 4:30-6:00 pm.