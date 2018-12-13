36-year old male suspect arrested in Menlo Park and charged with first degree murder

Responding to a 911 call late Wednesday afternoon (12/12/18), Menlo Park Police officers arrived at a residence in the 900 block of Valparaiso Ave. and found an unresponsive, adult female in the home. Medical staff from Menlo Park Fire Protection District pronounced the subject deceased.

A suspect at the scene was taken into custody. Investigation revealed that the female resident was murdered by stabbing with an instrument, other than a knife. The suspect arrested on scene is identified as Francis Wolke, a 36-year-old male from Cincinnati, Ohio. The suspect also has a prior address in San Francisco from 2014.

Suspect Wolke also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office for prowling and possession of narcotics, stemming from a case in 2014. Suspect Wolke has been booked into the San Mateo County Jail on charges of 187(a) PC – First Degree Murder.

At this time, the Menlo Park Police Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the connection between the suspect and victim. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim upon notification of next of kin

This is an active investigation and no further information is available for release at this time. Anyone who has information on this case is asked to call the Menlo Park Police Department or the Anonymous Tip Line.