Atherton’s 94027 remains the #1 most expensive zip code in the country

According to Property Shark, Atherton’s 94027 remains the #1 most expensive zip code in in the country, thanks to a considerable spike in its median sale price

“It’s news to no one that Silicon Valley is home to some of the most expensive residential real estate in the country – or world, for that matter, the company posted on its blog.

“However, it’s not just about how pricey zip codes here are. It’s also about just how much of Silicon Valley ranks among the most exclusive zip codes nationwide – no less than 30 zip codes from the world’s tech epicenter made into our top 100 in 2018.”

Portola Valley came in at #7 and Menlo Park at #28. Strangely absent was Woodside.

The house pictured – new construction on Faxon Rd. in Atherton – is listed for $27,500,000.