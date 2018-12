Spotted: Menlo Park’s other lighted holiday trees

While there is no tree lighting festivity at the two lighted trees on the corner of El Camino and Ravenswood, they are contemporaries of the holiday tree in Fremont Park, debuting in 2013. According to Mayor Ray Mueller, the lights are re-hung each year and the Cornerstone building provides the power.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2018