Menlo-Atherton High School wins first ever football state championship

The 2018 Menlo-Atherton Bears football team accomplished what no team had done since the school’s opening in 1951 when it defeated Lincoln (San Diego) 21-7 last night at Sequoia High School, winning the school’s first CIF Division 3-AA State Championship.
Bolstered by a stingy defense which limited Lincoln to just one touchdown, the offense was lead by Serra transfer Destine Hawkins (#4) who carried the ball 23 times for 139 years, including two touchdowns and a 50-yard scoring pass by wide receiver Troy Franklin (#11), who is ranked as the top sophomore recruit in California.
M-A fans stormed the field at the the game’s conclusion.
To get to the championship game, the Bears defeated the Eureka Loggers a week ago 27-20 in a game played in McKinleyville High School, 300 miles away.
“The City of Menlo Park couldn’t be prouder of our Menlo-Atherton Bears!” said Mayor Ray Mueller. “We are working on a plan right now with the high school to celebrate this State Championship. Details coming soon.”
Photos by David Hickey, via Menlo-Atherton Athletics
