JobTrain’s Winter Wonderland produces smiles galore

Santa (with help from companies such as TE Connectivity and Whatsapp) fulfilled the wishes of the children of JobTrain’s low-income students last Friday (Dec. 14). In addition to gifts, little ones could take home photos with Santa, their homemade arts and crafts, and cookies they decorated at the Winter Wonderland Party.

For more than 50 years, Menlo Park-based JobTrain (formerly known as OICW) has provided job training and career placement to low-income individuals locally at no cost to the students. And not just minimum wage jobs; average beginning wage is $21.53 an hour, and 77% of graduates have jobs in their fields when they graduate.

JobTrain students work hard to improve their lives. Some students work two or three jobs to make ends meet. Others are coming out the military and need to learn new skills while others are ex-offenders who need a second chance.

This holiday season many cannot buy the gifts their children dream about. That’s where some of JobTrain’s many supporters come in to sponsor this special time for students and their families.

Each child of a JobTrain student has the chance to write down their wishes, and the gift-givers take it from there – purchasing, wrapping, and delivering the personalized wishes of each child. “We are honored to have the students in the JobTrain family enjoy some family time at JobTrain to celebrate the season together,” said JobTrain Director of Marketing Patty Rally.

“Hope in realizing the big dreams begins with the little things we can try to do. That’s what keeps hope alive. For all of us,” she added.

