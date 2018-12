Sunday afternoon rain continues overnight in Menlo Park

The sky was blue and the air was fresh as people headed to work and school this Monday morning in Menlo Park after a good dose of rain overnight.

Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “Yay! A welcome .75” in my gauge this morning after 10 dry days. This is 4.25” season to date. That compares to 3.25” a year ago when the first 19 days of December were dry. May the rain keep coming.”