Menlo-Atherton football champs will be honored with a parade in January

The 2018 CIF Division 3-AA State Champion Menlo-Atherton Bears football team will be honored with a parade and celebration on Saturday, January 12, 2019. The parade will tentatively start at 9:00 am.
“The City of Menlo Park couldn’t be more proud of our state champions, the Menlo-Atherton Bears!” said Mayor Ray Mueller. “In discussing it with the high school, we agreed what better way to celebrate the football team’s first ever state championship than with a parade. What an opportunity to come together, celebrate their achievement, build community and have good old-fashioned fun. We invite all Menlo Park residents to join us for the festivities.”
The championship capitulated the team from a number 11 position to number three in the San Francisco Chronicle top 25 high school football rankings.
M-A coach Adhir Ravipati told MaxPreps that the entire journey was a highlight for him. Speaking about the win, he said: “This senior group had been with me since they were freshman. On the field before the second half I just told them this is our last half together. Let’s leave no doubts. Let’s finish this thing together. And they did. They accomplished more than anyone thought possible on and off the field.”
Further details about the parade and celebration to follow will be announced in early January.
Photo by David Hickey via M-A Athletics
