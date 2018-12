Spotted: A bit of old and new at Menlo Fire Station 6

The Menlo Park Fire Department’s newest engine (left in photo) was spotted next to Old Tom, festooned with holiday lights at Station House 6.

Chief Harold Schapelhouman let us know that the currently under construction Carriage House and Museum storage building will be complete in February, at which time there will be a community open house.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2018