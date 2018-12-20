Overnight parking enforcement in Menlo Park deferred for the holidays

As a courtesy to residents holding events and hosting out of town guests during the holidays, the overnight parking ordinance will not be enforced beginning Friday morning, December 21, 2018, through Wednesday morning, January 2, 2019.

Overnight parking enforcement will resume at 2:00 am, Thursday, January 3, 2019. Parking of cars on city streets is prohibited from 2:00 to 5:00 am.

If residents anticipate guests staying longer, overnight parking permits can be purchased in person at the Police Department or online.