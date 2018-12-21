A good rain shower ushers in winter in Menlo Park

Emails InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “This is the first day of winter, called the solstice. It is the day when the sun is closest to the equator. Consequently, it is the day of the latest sunrise and earliest sunset, which makes it the day of least daylight. The daylight today is 9 hours and 35 minutes.”

Menlo Park residents trying to head off the holiday feasting with a walk or jog in the Big Dish area were treated to a good rain shower that began a bit after 8:00 am and continued for 45 minutes. We watched it head towards us from the Western hills.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2018