Kepler’s Angela Mann receives James Patterson 2018 Holiday Bookstore Bonus

Angela Mann of Kepler’s was one of the just over 300 bookstore employees to receive a James Patterson Holiday Bookstore Bonus in 2018 out of 1,000 nominees.

Best-selling author Patterson personally selected winners from bookstores all across the country. Customers, booksellers, publishing industry colleagues, and others were invited to nominate a bookseller by answering the grant application’s one question: “Why does this bookseller deserve a holiday bonus?”

Angela is the manager of the wide-ranging Youth Events programs, booking all talent for the store, school events, and the Ravenswood School District program. She grew up in England loving books and has been at Kepler’s for 10 years.

“James Patterson very kindly looked at the industry and saw how hard people work in bookstores and how hard it is to live on a bookseller’s salary,” she said “His awards are an amazingly gracious gift, and it’s incredibly gratifying to know that our local community recognizes the work we do here at the store.”

Angela, who characterizes herself as a “passionate advocate for literacy,” is a great fan of people who write books for children and young adults.

Given it’s the holidays — and a time when people select a book for a gift or to take on trip — we talked to her about some of her favorite adult titles this year. She cites Circe by Madeline Miller as her favorite book of the year and suggests My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite as great page turner to take on a trip or long flight. “It’s perfect — short, smart and sassy!”

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2018