Sunny skies add to Christmas cheer in Menlo Park

The rain on Christmas Eve cleared the air and dusted off the streets in Menlo Park, giving way to sunny skies on Christmas morning.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ: “What a lovely Christmas present to have a rain report on Christmas Day. The rainfall for yesterday and today is 0.4”. Total rainfall to date is 4.45”. Have a blessed celebration!”

There was an abundance of cheer displayed by the many, many walkers and joggers on Bay Laurel shortly after noon today. Call it a bushel of hometown friendliness on a sparkling beautiful day.