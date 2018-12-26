Again, trust us. These are spectacular Christmas cakes

Each year we travel to the home of a fellow Menlo-Atherton High School grad (and friend since grade school) for Christmas dinner. And each year the dinner has a theme, with The Nutcracker the choice this year.

The decor is always spectacular, the food scrumptious and the catching up great. But the highlight is always the cake, usually in multiples, baked by baker and artist extraordinaire BethAnn Goldberg, owner of Studio Cake located in Menlo Park.

The six cakes shown have different flavors, including chocolate peppermint, spice, vanilla, raspberry cream and toffee (we missed one). And yes, the nutcracker in the center is a cake.

Just before they’re cut, the children in attendance gather ’round for one last look before the cakes are cut and consumed.

Top photo by Julie Getze; kids and cakes by Linda Hubbard (c) 2018