It’s countdown to Noon at Cheeky Monkey Toys on Dec. 31

Join Cheeky Monkey Toys (640 Santa Cruz Ave, Menlo Park) on December 31st at 11.30 am for its annual Countdown to Noon. The downtown store will have a noontime celebration for the New Year with fun crafts and activities to bring in the new year — and a balloon drop at the stroke of noon!