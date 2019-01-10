“Paths to Healthy Aging” it topic of talk on January 16

Dr. Mehrdad Ayati, Geriatrician, Professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, author of “Paths to Healthy Aging,” and Director of the Geriatric Center of Los Altos, will discuss managing chronic conditions in aging with the goal of maintaining a better quality of life. The talk will take place on January 16 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at Rosener House, 500 Arbor Rd., Menlo Park

Dr. Ayati provides reliable information, effective strategies, and guidelines to navigate such challenges as mild cognitive impairment, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, post-stroke, and Parkinson’s disease. Dr. Ayati is an advocate of his patient’s physical and mental health at any age in addition to disease management and prevention. This presentation will allow time for questions and answers.

Peninsula Volunteers Rosener House offers an enriched social and recreational day program in a caring, protective environment, promoting independence and dignity for seniors facing challenges and limitations.

Free; RSVP to 650-322-0126.