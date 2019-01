And the promised rain arrives in Menlo Park, but somewhat wimpy

Editor’s note: We’ll update Wednesday’s rain later this evening.

The promised rain arrived (sort of) on Tuesday, prompting umbrellas to sprout up in downtown Menlo Park.

Reports InMenlo weather watchers Sally and Bill Russ: “More drip drip, dribble dribble. .1” today. Season to date total now 6.7”. It was 7.55” on the same date in 2018.”

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2019