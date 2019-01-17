Predicted big soaker is less than that in Menlo Park

Emails InMenlo weather watchers Sally and Bill Russ this morning: “A lovely rain but we didn’t get as much as expected in Menlo Park.

“The TV weather news had shown us in a red zone of very heavy rains and wind for Wednesday that did not reach that magnitude. Other local areas probably got a lot more.

“We had 1.3” in the rain gauge this morning, for a storm total of 1.9” and season-to-date total of 8.6”.

“More may be on the way as after a brief clearing earlier this morning, it is raining again.”

Photos of rain soaked tree structure in Fremont Park and downtown pedestrian by Robb Most (c) 2019