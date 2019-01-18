Cartoon artist Daniel Heimbinder defines “Life as a Trophy”

Daniel Heimbinder’s body of work is an expression of the difference between truth and narrative. His work seeks to explore the way we as a society isolate ourselves.

Stacked with symbolic contradictions, he mashes up memories of literature, follies, and fables in way that undermine and frustrate each other exposing the contradictions of our culture’s own shared stories.

An exhibition of his work, titled All Good Things, will be on display at Art Ventures Gallery in Menlo Park from January 19 to February 28. It is the depiction of a culture where citizens’ minds are entangled with streaming input, yet can completely ignore unpleasant narratives and the flaws that come with it. Heimbinder paints these stories in an absurd and decorative way, a form that calls to mind the style of aristocratic grotesques.

Sitting down with the artist, who studied at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and graduated from Skidmore College, brings an interesting understanding to the creative force that defines his art. When asking him to dissect his work, he reflects on the impact of shared stories that reduce complex ideas into narrative as a device to break down those ideas as we navigate the real world.

There will be a reception for the artist at 5:30 pm on the 19th, following an artist talk at 5:00 pm.

Art Ventures Gallery is located at 888 Santa Cruz Avenue, Menlo Park, CA, 94025. The gallery is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from noon to 6:00 pm, Friday and Saturday from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm, closed Sundays & Mondays.

Daniel Heimbinder is pictured with his wife Aimee.